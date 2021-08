Police are looking for the following three people in relation to the incidents that took place outside the Presidential Palace and at DIAS Group of Companies on 18 July 2021.

The Police are looking for Raphael Charalambous, 26, from Nicosia and another two unidentified persons whose photos are released today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.