Police are looking for information that could help locate the following persons, regarding the offense of conspiracy to commit felony, burglaries to buildings and thefts, offences that were committed in Nicosia between 17 and 18 July 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

Marius – Lusian Blendea, 24, from Romania

Charalambos Savva, 26

Alexandros Yiallouris, 18