On 17 October, three people aged 36, 34, and 29 attempted to cross into the non-government-controlled areas from the crossing point of Astromeritis-Zodia but suspicions were raised about the documents of rapid test they presented.

They were taken to a Police Station where when interrogated admitted that the documents were indeed fake. They were accused in writing and released to appear in Court at a later date.

The Morphou CID continues the investigations.