Three people have been injured during a traffic accident at Paphos-Polis road, on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Police the accident occurred when a car driven by a 24-year-old with his brother as a co-driver collided into a preceding vehicle under conditions that are being investigated.

All three passengers were injured and were taken to the Paphos General Hospital.

The causes of the accident are being examined by the Polis Chrysochous Police.