Three people in Ormidia arrested for possession of drugs

To men and one woman from Ormidia have been arrested by the British Bases Police for possession of crystal meth. The substance has been confiscated.

The three peoplen appeared before then court of the Dekeleia British Bases. The one man and the woman have been imprisoned until 29 July, when the case will be tried, while the second man has been released on bail.

The Deputy Chief of the British Police said the Police have been committed to combat the specific issue to safeguard the people’s security.

