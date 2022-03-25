Three people died of Covid, 3,329 tested positive on Friday

Three people died of Covid-19 and 3,329 tested positive from 45,788 PCR and rapid tests on Friday, according to the Health Ministry.

The positivity rate has skyrocketed to 7.27 per cent.

Dead are three men aged 69, 76 and 80, taking the total to date up to 925.

As for state hospital admissions, the total number on Friday was 151 people, of whom 20 are in serious condition. Of these, six are intubated.

The percentage of unvaccinated patients was 52.32 per cent.

From the total tests, 2,749 were PCR detecting 172positives and 43,039 were rapid tests with 3,157 positives.