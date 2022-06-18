NewsLocalThree people arrested in Agia Napa for illegal use of laughing gas

Three people arrested in Agia Napa for illegal use of laughing gas

Laughinggas
Laughinggas

Three people, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested in Agia Napa in relation to a case under investigation regarding illegal use of laughing gas.

According to the Police, around 23.00 on Friday night, they spotted a resident of Larnaca filling a balloon with laughing gas. A while later, another 18-year-old, resident of Larnaca was caught with nitrous oxide (laughing gas) in a different area of Agia Napa, while a 21-year-old visitor to Cyprus was also caught filling a ballon with laughing gas.

All three have been taken to the Agia Napa Police Station where they were accused in writing and were released.

Investigations continue.

