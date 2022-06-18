Three people arrested in Agia Napa for illegal use of laughing gas

Three people, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested in Agia Napa in relation to a case under investigation regarding illegal use of laughing gas.

According to the Police, around 23.00 on Friday night, they spotted a resident of Larnaca filling a balloon with laughing gas. A while later, another 18-year-old, resident of Larnaca was caught with nitrous oxide (laughing gas) in a different area of Agia Napa, while a 21-year-old visitor to Cyprus was also caught filling a ballon with laughing gas.

All three have been taken to the Agia Napa Police Station where they were accused in writing and were released.

Investigations continue.