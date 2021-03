The Police yesterday arrested three people in relation to a case of theft that took place on Sunday afternoon in Limassol.

According to the Police, two mobile phones were stolen from a shop and an employee filed a complaint on the same day.

Following investigations, the Police got testimonies against a 25-year-old and against two 22-year-old. Arrest warrants were secured and the three were arrested.

The Limassol CID is investigating the case.

(philenews)