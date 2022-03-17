Three organizations refer to reckless construction of breakwaters

In a joint announcement, the organizations BirdLife Cyprus, Terra Cypriot and AKTI said that using the pretext of protecting the shores, new breakwaters are being constantly constructed.

The organizations pointed out that the shores of Cyprus are now full of breakwaters even in environmentally sensitive areas. Often, however, their target is to create sandy beaches to attract more people. However, in many cases this changes the landscape of the coast. The three organizations listed some of the most important problems deriving from the reckless construction of breakwaters.