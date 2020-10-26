Three new skyscrapers in Limassol harbour get the green light

The government has given the green light for the erection of three new skyscrapers in Limassol harbour where the LOEL winery in Tsiflikudya area is located today, Philenews reported on Monday.

The new complex “Loel High Rise Residential Project” – between the Marina and the new port – has Chinese investors, Melkor Holdings Ltd, as main sponsors of the projects.

The complex will consist of two buildings of 31 floors each and one building of 35 floors, all with a height of 43-metres and a total of 497 apartments and 575 parking places.

The premises of the former winery will soon be demolished. The plot of 32271 m2 was acquired for €30 million, according to insiders.