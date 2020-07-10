News Local Three new Covid-19 cases, one a football player who arrived from Serbia

Coronavirus: One more case in Turkish-held north Cyprus

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1247 tests, bringing the total to 1013, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The two positive cases are:

  • Two from 219 tests from private initiative. One of them has a recent travel history.
  • One from tracing the contacts of existing cases (87 tests today). The individual was a contact of the positive case announced on July 7.

The Health Ministry said that the two cases from private initiative are:

  1. A Polish national permanently residing in Cyprus who developed symptoms and took the test
  2. A Serbian footballer of APOEL who arrived in Cyprus from Serbia on July 7. He took the test in the framework of regular checks conducted by the Nicosia football club to its players. The club said in an announcement that the player tested positive to the virus in Serbia in June and tested negative three times during the 14-day quarantine before arriving in Cyprus.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

  • 358 tests from passengers and repatriates
  • 432 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy
  • 109 tests from hospital labs
  • 42 tests from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics
By Josephine Koumettou
