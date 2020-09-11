News Local Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,108 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 3,108 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:
760 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

69 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 2 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

119 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

26 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

1,583 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

506 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and school staff.

45 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,520.

Additionally, three patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient is in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(Philenews)

By Maria Bitar
