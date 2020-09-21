Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,036 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 3,036 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

190 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

495 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 5,000 people aged 18-40 in places with a large number of people in attendance at the same time, 1 case detected.

302 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

193 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

1,779 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

61 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

16 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of the Ministry of Justice for staff working in the Courts.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,603.

Additionally, the patient that was in the intensive care unit at Nicosia General Hospital was transferred to Famagusta General Hospital where nine patients are currently being treated, two of which in the intensive care unit.

