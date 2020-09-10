News Local Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,452 tests

Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,452 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,452 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

576 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases detected, all three persons have recent travel history.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

157 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

65 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

151 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

787 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

383 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and school staff.

14 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

107 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of university students.

80 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 5,000 people aged 18-40 in places with a large number of people in attendance at the same time.

132 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,517.

Additionally, three patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.
One patient is intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(Philenews)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleCo-chairs of Technical Committee on Health discuss Covid-19 situation in Cyprus’ occupied areas

Top Stories

Local

Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,452 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Co-chairs of Technical Committee on Health discuss Covid-19 situation in Cyprus’ occupied areas

Maria Bitar -
Greek-Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, Leonidas Phylactou, had on Wednesday a conversation with the Turkish-Cypriot co-chair of the Committee in...
Read more
Economy

Ministry of Labour expenditure exceeds €1 billion due to support measures for Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Labour's expenditure exceeded €1 billion in the first seven months of 2020 on continued programmes aiming to support employment and businesses...
Read more
Economy

CBC Governor warns banks to prepare for a new cycle of NPLs in light of Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Governor of Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), Constantinos Herodotou, told Cyprus' commercial banks to prepare to face a new cycle of non-performing loans (NPLs)...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Latvia FMs discuss situation in Belarus and East Med

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' and Latvia's Foreign Ministers, Nikos Christodoulides and Edgars Rinkēvičs, discussed the situation in Belarus and in the Eastern Mediterranean during a telephone conversation...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Co-chairs of Technical Committee on Health discuss Covid-19 situation in Cyprus’ occupied areas

Maria Bitar -
Greek-Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, Leonidas Phylactou, had on Wednesday a conversation with the Turkish-Cypriot co-chair of the Committee in...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Latvia FMs discuss situation in Belarus and East Med

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' and Latvia's Foreign Ministers, Nikos Christodoulides and Edgars Rinkēvičs, discussed the situation in Belarus and in the Eastern Mediterranean during a telephone conversation...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Friday

Maria Bitar -
A yellow alert for extremely high temperatures is in effect for Friday as these are set to reach a minimum of 40°C inland. The...
Read more
Local

A “sad” budget of just €667,000 to be allocated for National Guard needs due to early conscript dismissals

Maria Bitar -
The decision for the early dismissal of the 2020 B' conscripts who secured a place in British Universities is directly related with meeting the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros