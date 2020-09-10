Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,452 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,452 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

576 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases detected, all three persons have recent travel history.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

157 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

65 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

151 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

787 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

383 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and school staff.

14 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

107 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of university students.

80 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 5,000 people aged 18-40 in places with a large number of people in attendance at the same time.

132 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,517.

Additionally, three patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient is intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

