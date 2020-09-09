Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2.251 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2.251 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

240 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

194 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

92 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program, 1 case detected.

Specifically:

1 at Pournara emergency reception centre: It’s a person from Syria arrived through Turkey and the occupied areas on September 5th.

1 from private initiative: It’s a Filippino man that came to work on the ship of a shipping company on September 4th. He is symptomatic – fever and anosmia, since his arrival and was tested privately on September 6th. He was transferred to the EDEN rehabilitation centre in Tersefanou.

1 from the Laboratories of the General Hospitals: It’s a Greek-Cypriot who’s symptomatic – myalgia and anosmia.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

206 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

1.063 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

128 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and school staff.

55 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

2 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

15 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of university students.

256 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1.514.

Additionally, three patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient is intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

