Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2.149 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2.149 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

594 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

115 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

35 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

112 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

129 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

1.116 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

48 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1.498.

Additionally, four patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital.

Two patients are intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)