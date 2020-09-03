News Local Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2.149 tests

Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2.149 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2.149 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

594 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

115 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

35 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

112 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

129 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

1.116 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

48 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1.498.

Additionally, four patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital.

Two patients are intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleSuspension of military service for those set to study in Britain

Top Stories

Local

Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2.149 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Suspension of military service for those set to study in Britain

Maria Bitar -
The Council of Ministers has decided the temporary suspension of service of the 2020 B' conscripts. With this decision, new recruits who secured a place...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Thursday night

Maria Bitar -
A yellow alert for extremely high temperatures is in effect for tonight as these are set to reach a minimum of 26°C inland. The alert...
Read more
World

Merkel says response to Navalny poisoning depends on Russia

Maria Bitar -
Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday that any German or European response to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny depends on whether Russia...
Read more
Local

US wishes to damage relations between Moscow – Nicosia, Osadchiy says

Maria Bitar -
Stanislav Osadchiy Ambassador of the Russian Federation, has expressed Russia's surprise by the statement of the US Ambassador Judith Garber regarding Russia and its...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Suspension of military service for those set to study in Britain

Maria Bitar -
The Council of Ministers has decided the temporary suspension of service of the 2020 B' conscripts. With this decision, new recruits who secured a place...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Thursday night

Maria Bitar -
A yellow alert for extremely high temperatures is in effect for tonight as these are set to reach a minimum of 26°C inland. The alert...
Read more
Local

US wishes to damage relations between Moscow – Nicosia, Osadchiy says

Maria Bitar -
Stanislav Osadchiy Ambassador of the Russian Federation, has expressed Russia's surprise by the statement of the US Ambassador Judith Garber regarding Russia and its...
Read more
Local

Final building permit issued for Egypt–Cyprus electricity interconnection station

Maria Bitar -
The Republic of Cyprus has issued the final building permit for the Egypt-Cyprus electricity interconnection EuroAfrica Interconnector. EuroAfrica Interconnector is the official project developer of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros