News Local Three new corona virus cases out of total of 1,855 tests

Three new corona virus cases out of total of 1,855 tests

HIV drug combo fails as treatment for severe COVID-19 in China study

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected on Monday out of a total of 1,855 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

The first case detected is a Filipino woman living in Cyprus.

She returned from the Philippines on July 17th and has been under house arrest ever since.

She had symptoms and took the test privately.

She is a resident of Limassol.

The other two cases detected are contacts of the case that was announced on July 24th who had a fever and was tested through the Public Health Clinics.

Both patients reside in Limassol.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

177 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected, the patient has recent travel history.

103 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 2 cases detected.

In addition, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were performed, without the detection of a case:

165 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

1,007 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

326 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tillirias.

77 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,060.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleFire near Giolou in Paphos under control

Top Stories

Local

Three new corona virus cases out of total of 1,855 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected on Monday out of...
Read more
Local

Fire near Giolou in Paphos under control

Maria Bitar -
A new fire broke out near the village of Giolou in Paphos as the Fire Department's spokesperson Andreas Kettis informed the public via Twitter...
Read more
in-cyprus

New Projects in Nicosia and Agios Dometios

Maria Bitar -
The infrastructure projects being promoted as well as the Business Support Plan for the Municipalities of Nicosia and Agios Dometios were presented on Monday...
Read more
Local

Fire in Amargeti under control – UPDATED

Maria Bitar -
A fire broke out around 13:30 near the village of Amargeti in Paphos in a very inaccessible area, Philenews reported. The fire was brought...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the corona virus

Maria Bitar -
Florida passes New York Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Fire near Giolou in Paphos under control

Maria Bitar -
A new fire broke out near the village of Giolou in Paphos as the Fire Department's spokesperson Andreas Kettis informed the public via Twitter...
Read more
Local

Fire in Amargeti under control – UPDATED

Maria Bitar -
A fire broke out around 13:30 near the village of Amargeti in Paphos in a very inaccessible area, Philenews reported. The fire was brought...
Read more
Local

Insider’s Guide: The best Travel and Gastronomy Guide of Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
A luxurious bilingual publication of 240 pages, in Greek and English, with all necessary information and data to discover this beautiful and historically rich...
Read more
Local

No local lockdown required in Limassol as of yet

Maria Bitar -
The Covid-19 cases detected in Limassol have caused concern to the scientific team of the Ministry of Health. But it is not worrisome just yet,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros