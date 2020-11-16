News Local Three new cases of drugs among drivers in Famagusta District

Three new cases of drugs among drivers in Famagusta District

In three different cases the Famagusta Traffic Police arrested three persons, who were under the influence of drugs.

Specifically, in the morning of 14 November, members of the Famagusta Traffic Police saw a man from Liopetri driving a car declared as immobilized and without insurance. During the subsequent check, there were suspicions that the man was intoxicated and indeed he tested positive to an alcohol test. A sample also taken for a narcotest.

In the second case, on 15 November, policemen stopped a young man from Sotira, who was driving even though his license had been revoked. During the subsequent check, the man tested positive to a narcotest.

In the third case, members of the Famagusta Traffic Police stopped a man from Sotira for check. The policemen suspected the man was intoxicated and indeed he tested positive to a narcotest.

(philenews)

By gavriella
