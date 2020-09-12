News Local Three more test positive to Covid-19, all with travel history

Three more test positive to Covid-19, all with travel history

FILE PHOTO: A lab at Methodist Dallas Medical Center prepares viral transport media for samples before collecting samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Cooper Neill/File Photo

Three more people tested positive to Covid-19, all with travel history, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, from a total of 2,320 tests performed.

This raises the total positive cases in Cyprus to 1,523.

The three were found from 989 tests to passengers and repatriates. In particular:

  • The two are tourists from Austria, a mother and daughter who arrived on 11 September. They have been taken to Eden Rehabilitation Centre in Tersephanou and the rest of their family to a quarantine hotel.
  • The third is a permanent resident of Cyprus and arrived from Belgium on 11 September. The individual has been taken to Eden in Tersephanou.

The following tests were also carried out, all negative:

  • 132 tests from public hospital labs
  • 25 tests from migrant reception centres
  • 383 tests from pupils, teachers and other school staff
  • 227 tests from PD referrals and special groups through the public health centres
  • 322 from private initiative
  • 95 from tracing the contacts of confirmed cases
  • 9 from Kato Pyrgos residents
  • 2 from tests to university students
  • 136 tests through the programme of testing 5,000 people aged 18-40 in areas with large concentration of people

Three patients with Coronavirus are currently being treated at the Famagusta Referral Hospital, one of whom in the increased care unit.

One more patient is being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleAstraZeneca resumes trials of COVID vaccine halted by patient illness
Next articleBelarus police detain dozens of protesters at anti-government rally

Top Stories

World

Belarus police detain dozens of protesters at anti-government rally

Josephine Koumettou -
Belarus police detained dozens of protesters on Saturday as thousands of people gathered in the capital Minsk demanding the release of a jailed opposition...
Read more
Local

Three more test positive to Covid-19, all with travel history

Josephine Koumettou -
Three more people tested positive to Covid-19, all with travel history, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, from a total of 2,320 tests performed. This...
Read more
World

AstraZeneca resumes trials of COVID vaccine halted by patient illness

Josephine Koumettou -
AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after receiving the green light from safety...
Read more
World

French police use tear gas as yellow vests return to Paris

Josephine Koumettou -
French authorities deployed a heavy police presence in Paris and used tear gas on Saturday as the "yellow vest" movement returned to the capital...
Read more
World

British design revolutionary Terence Conran dies aged 88

Josephine Koumettou -
Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran launched...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

PDs: ‘GHS beneficiaries in need of training’

Josephine Koumettou -
GHS Personal Doctors (PDs) are unhappy with the system's beneficiaries at a rate of more than 80%, a new survey by the International Institute...
Read more
Local

Man in serious condition after Voroklini motorcycle accident

Josephine Koumettou -
A 49 year old motorcyclist from Larnaca is being treated at the Nicosia Hospital ICU in serious condition following an accident on Friday afternoon...
Read more
Local

US special navy forces in joint military drills with Cyprus National Guard

Josephine Koumettou -
Two Combatant Craft Medium transport vessels of the US special navy forces are in Cyprus to participate in joint military drills with the National...
Read more
Local

Paphos hotels occupancy rate below 20% in September, October-hoteliers

Josephine Koumettou -
Occupancy at Paphos hotels will be below 20% in September and October, President of Paphos Hotels Association Thanos Michaelides has told CNA. Michaelides said that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros