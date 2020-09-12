Three more test positive to Covid-19, all with travel history

Three more people tested positive to Covid-19, all with travel history, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, from a total of 2,320 tests performed.

This raises the total positive cases in Cyprus to 1,523.

The three were found from 989 tests to passengers and repatriates. In particular:

The two are tourists from Austria, a mother and daughter who arrived on 11 September. They have been taken to Eden Rehabilitation Centre in Tersephanou and the rest of their family to a quarantine hotel.

The third is a permanent resident of Cyprus and arrived from Belgium on 11 September. The individual has been taken to Eden in Tersephanou.

The following tests were also carried out, all negative:

132 tests from public hospital labs

25 tests from migrant reception centres

383 tests from pupils, teachers and other school staff

227 tests from PD referrals and special groups through the public health centres

322 from private initiative

95 from tracing the contacts of confirmed cases

9 from Kato Pyrgos residents

2 from tests to university students

136 tests through the programme of testing 5,000 people aged 18-40 in areas with large concentration of people

Three patients with Coronavirus are currently being treated at the Famagusta Referral Hospital, one of whom in the increased care unit.

One more patient is being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU.