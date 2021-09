Police are looking for information that could help the following persons, whose photos are being released, regarding the offenses of thefts and robberies that were committed in Limassol between 6 and 8 September 2021.

ALEXANDRU IOVAN, 26, from Romania

MAHMOUD KHALAFALLASAGHIR AHMED, from Egypt

AYOUB ALMOHAMED, 23, from Syria

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.