Three men attempt to kidnap woman in Limassol, citizen intervenes

Three Sri Lankan men and a woman attempted to kidnap a female compatriot of theirs on Thursday night at a Limassol area, claiming that she owed them money.

They lured the woman under false pretences in Kato Polemidia at around nine thirty, tied up and gagged her, violently forcing her into a car. When she attempted to scream for help, one of the attackers threatened her with a large kitchen knife.

The three men, 40, 44 and 47 and the woman, 45, were remanded in custody for 7 days by the district court in Limassol, facing offences of conspiracy to commit a felony, kidnapping, attack and grievous bodily harm against the 34 year old female victim.

In their testimony, the attackers claimed that the woman had defrauded them and they were taking the law into their hands by trying to get her to the police she could admit to her crime.

She was lured to the scene by the 45 year female compatriot under the pretext that she wanted to buy face creams.

A passerby heard the 34 year olds’ screams and ran to her aid, managing to get her out of the car and calling authorities.

An arrest warrant was pending against the victim over a case of defrauding people of money under false pretences and she was subsequently arrested.