Police arrested three men aged 23, 28, and 38, respectively, in relation to an assault case in Nicosia at 7:30 in the evening on Sunday.

The suspects had assaulted both a kiosk owner and a police officer on patrol at the time.

The officer had tried to prevent them from causing harm to the kiosk owner.

They are charged with a number of offences and have been remanded in custody by a court order as investigations are ongoing.