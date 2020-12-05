Three mayors hit by COVID-19

Three municipalities in Larnaca and Famagusta have been affected by COVID-19 and have been forced to close down temporarily or to drastically limit contacts with the public.

Specifically, the Mayor of Larnaca after testing positive, chose to isolate himself in a private center in Larnaca, monitoring the situation and exercising his duties as much as possible from his room. The Municipality remained closed but is expected to open on Monday.

The Mayor of Derynia also tested positive and remains at home in self-isolation. It is noted that two employees of the Municipality have also tested positive and the Municipality’s offices are closed.

Finally, the Mayor of Agia Napa tested positive to COVID-19 and is in self-isolation. However, municipal secretary Athos Georgiou who also tested positive, is being hospitalized and his condition is described as serious. The Municipality is operating with the minimum staff and is not open to the public.

