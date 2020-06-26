News World Three killed in stabbing attack in Scottish city of Glasgow -BBC

Three killed in stabbing attack in Scottish city of Glasgow -BBC

Emergency respoders are seen near a scene of reported stabbings, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain June 26, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. @JATV_SCOTLAND/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and the suspect was shot by police, British media reported.

“It is believed three people have died after being stabbed in the stairwell of a hotel,” the public broadcaster BBC said. Scottish police said the suspect had been shot.

An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services, and armed police on the scene, at around 1:15 p.m. (1215 GMT). Sky said there were fatalities.

“A police officer has been stabbed,” the Scottish Police Federation said.

Greater Glasgow Police said emergency services were dealing with an incident on West George Street in the centre of Glasgow.

“The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public,” police said.

Last week, three people died in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.

(Reuters)

Pictured: Emergency responders are seen near a scene of reported stabbings, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain June 26, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. @JATV_SCOTLAND/via REUTERS

By Josephine Koumettou
