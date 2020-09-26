Three kgs of cannabis intercepted in Nicosia

The anti-drug unit confiscated three kilograms of cannabis in Nicosia and arrested a 54 year old man in connection with the case.

The quantity was imported through a fast track courier company, with the suspect being the recipient and the unit acted following relevant information from the country of origin.

The man received the package from the courier company early yesterday afternoon in the Nicosia district and was subsequently arrested. He was remanded in custody for eight days by the district court in Nicosia.

He is being investigated for possession with intent to sell to a third party.