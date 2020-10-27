News Local Three injuries from two separate accidents in Paphos district

Three injuries from two separate accidents in Paphos district

Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Paphos district over the past 24 hours, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

In the first one, a 24-year-old woman tried to turn right on Tassos Papadopoulos Avenue around 7:30 in the evening blocking the way for a 20-year-old motorcyclist from Paphos.

The young man, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to the town’s General Hospital where he was admitted with multiple injuries – not life threatening.

In the second accident, a 50-year-old man from Giolou village who was driving his car on Mesogis Avenue in Paphos crashed head on with one driven by a 23-year-old from Cameroon.

Both men were hospitalised while police are investigating the circumstances behind the accident.

By Annie Charalambous
