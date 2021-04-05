NewsLocalThree in jail for possession of 20 kilos of cannabis

Three in jail for possession of 20 kilos of cannabis

The three suspects arrested by Police, after a quantity of cannabis of almost 20 kilos was found and confiscated, have been remanded in custody.

The Lanraca District Court approved the relevant request of the Police and ordered the imprisonment of the three men, aged 52, 36, and 34 for eight days.

According to the Police, during an operation of the Anti-Narcotics Squad (YKAN) in Larnaca, the 36-year-old was seen giving a package to the 34-year-old. Members of the Police stopped the two cars and during a search cannabis of approximately one kilo was found in the 34-year-old’s car.

Moreover, during a search of a car parked in an open area of Limassol District, cannabis of more than 18 kilos was found in 16 nylon bags.

The division of Larnaca YKAN continues the investigation.

By gavriella
Previous articleMore than 2,000 appointments for vaccination of vulnerable groups made
Next articleNew epidemiological risk assessment of countries concerning COVID-19

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros