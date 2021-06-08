NewsLocalThree foreign men sent to prison for causing damage to Polemidia social...

Three foreign men sent to prison for causing damage to Polemidia social welfare office

Limassol district court has sent to prison three foreign young men who were arrested last week for creating a disturbance and causing damage to the social welfare office at Polemidia.

The three defendants appeared before the court on Monday and all burst into tears upon hearing their sentence, according to Philenews.

The first defendant, a man aged 23, had kicked and broken the doors to the offices demanding his welfare money in cash and terrorised staff who took refuge on the balcony. He was jailed for two months.

The two others, aged 25 and 35, who caused a disturbance once police arrived were jailed for 15 days.

The incident occurred last Thursday and prompted a work stoppage by staff to protest what they said is the state’s inability to protect them.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou immediately condemned the incident, and so did the island’s civil servant union Pasydy.

“We are fully aware of the difficulties that our fellow human beings are facing during this difficult period, but we cannot accept any violent or illegal action against our officials,” Emilianidou twitted.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTsitsipas on Tuesday faces familiar foe Medvedev in French Open quarters
Next article“Breathing Eye”: performance by Arianna Economou

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros