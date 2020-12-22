Three fights from UK scheduled on Tuesday, all passengers to be quarantined

Three flights from the United Kingdom are set to arrive in Cyprus by Tuesday evening and all passengers will be quarantined for a week at hotels allocated and paid by the state.

The scheduled flights are by British Airways, EasyJet and Wizz Air but the total number of passengers is uncertain due to last minute cancellations, a spokesman for Hermes Airports told Philenews.

Additional health and safety measures are in effect in Cyprus as of Monday afternoon and up until January 5 in view of a new strain of the coronavirus, recently found in the UK.

After seven days, those in quarantine hotels will be required to take another PCR test and if the result is negative then they can self-isolate at home or a place they have selected for another three days. This raises the total period of self-isolation to 10 days.

On the tenth day, as long as they have no symptoms, people can exit self-isolation. If people are symptomatic they must contact personal doctors for further guidance.

Hermes Airports expect a total of 21 flights from the UK up until Boxing Day, December 26, even though the overall number of passengers is expected to change because of last minute arrangements.