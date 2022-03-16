Three Eu Country Leaders Meet Zelenskiy As They Arrive In Kyiv To Show Support

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday (March 15) in a show of high-level backing for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who briefed them on the war with Russia.

The three, who came by train, were the first foreign leaders to visit the capital since Russia invaded last month.

Brief footage released by his office showed him speaking in Ukrainian and English to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech counterpart Petr Fiala and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa, who were also due to meet Ukrainian officials.

Also in attendance was Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the country’s ruling PiS party, who is seen as the main decision-maker in the country.

The Czech Republic and Poland, former communist members of both the EU and NATO, have been among the strongest backers of Ukraine in Europe since the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal hailed what he said was the “courage of true friends” and said the leaders would discuss support for Ukraine and further sanctions.

Polish state-run broadcaster TVP Info reported that Morawiecki and Kaczynski also went to meet the Kyiv authorities.

Fiala said the decision to visit was taken in consultation with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

(Reuters)