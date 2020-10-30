Three establishments, 45 citizens fined over covid-19 violations

Three establishments and 45 citizens were fined in Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of covid-19 measures aiming to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

This what police said on Friday, adding that a total of 1,517 inspections were carried out island-wide.

In Nicosia, out of 348 inspections and 10 citizens got booked.

In Limassol, 296 inspections led to 15 citizens and one establishment got booked.

In Larnaca, 308 inspections led to 13 citizens getting booked.

In Paphos, 231 inspections led to one citizen and two establishments getting booked.

In Famagusta, 278 inspections led to six citizens getting booked and 56 inspections in Morphou area led to one citizen getting fined. (CNA)