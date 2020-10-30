News Local Three establishments, 45 citizens fined over covid-19 violations

Three establishments, 45 citizens fined over covid-19 violations

Three establishments and 45 citizens were fined in Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of covid-19 measures aiming to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

This what police said on Friday, adding that a total of 1,517 inspections were carried out island-wide.

In Nicosia, out of 348 inspections and 10 citizens got booked.

In Limassol, 296 inspections led to 15 citizens and one establishment got booked.

In Larnaca, 308 inspections led to 13 citizens getting booked.

In Paphos, 231 inspections led to one citizen and two establishments getting booked.

In Famagusta, 278 inspections led to six citizens getting booked and 56 inspections in Morphou area led to one citizen getting fined. (CNA)

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleXylophagou man seriously injured in motorised parachute accident dies
Next articleLatest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Top Stories

World

As final weekend looms, Trump and Biden to barnstorm across Midwest

Annie Charalambous -
Ahead of the final weekend before Election Day on Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will barnstorm across battleground states in...
Read more
World

Man in custody over alleged links to Nice knife attacker

Annie Charalambous -
A 47-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of having been in contact with the perpetrator of Thursday's deadly knife attack in...
Read more
Local

5G tender advertisement period ends, winning bid to be announced in December

Annie Charalambous -
The advertisement period for a public tender with a mandate to roll out 5G network platforms by 2025 covering at least 70% of the...
Read more
Photos

A surfer rides a large wave in Portugal

Andreas Nicolaides -
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2020.
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
More than 44.88 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,177,921​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

5G tender advertisement period ends, winning bid to be announced in December

Annie Charalambous -
The advertisement period for a public tender with a mandate to roll out 5G network platforms by 2025 covering at least 70% of the...
Read more
Local

Xylophagou man seriously injured in motorised parachute accident dies

Annie Charalambous -
Xylophagou-born Marios Fragous, 31, who was seriously injured in a motorised parachute accident on Thursday afternoon has died. The circumstances of the accident, which took...
Read more
Local

‘Horrified’ Cyprus President expresses solidarity to France over Nice attack

Annie Charalambous -
A horrified and saddened Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades over Thursday afternoon's attack in Nice has expressed solidarity to French President Emmanuel Macron. In a Twitter...
Read more
Local

UK Foreign Office renews travel advice for Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has renewed its travel advice for Cyprus following the removal of the island from the British government’s...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros