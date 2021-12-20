Three deaths from Covid and 835 new cases on Monday

The Health Ministry reported on Monday three deaths from COVID, 835 new cases and 179 hospitalisations.

Total deaths rose to 623, total cases are now 145,996 and the positivity rate stands at 0.78%.

A total of 106,483 tests were carried out today (rapid and PCR).

The deceased is a male 68 years of age who passed away at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital, a female, 83, who passed away at the Larnaca General Hospital and a male, 92, who passed away at the Famagusta General Hospital. Of the 623 deaths 397 are male (63.7%) and 226 female (36.3%) and the median age is 75.9 years.

Ministry said that 60 patients are in serious condition or in an ACU of whom 23 are intubated, one is in ICU and 36 in ACUs.