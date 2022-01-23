Three deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, 1,813 new infections

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced three deaths from Covid-19 and 1,813 new cases out of total of 83,323 PCR and rapid tests.

The positivity rate is 2.18 per cent.

The Ministry also said the three deaths – all women aged 76, 85 and 84 – were recorded at Limassol General Hospital.

The Mediterranean island’s death toll has now risen to 712 with 447 being men and 265 women.

Moreover, there are currently 238 patients in hospital, of whom 76 are in a serious condition.

Among all patients in hospital 73.53 per cent have no history of vaccinations.