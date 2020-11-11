Three dead in Cyprus from COVID-19

The Health Ministry announced the death of three patients being treated for COVID-19.

Specifically:

A 92-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions who was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital

A 71-year-old man with underlying medical conditions who was intubated at the Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU

A 62-year-old woman without underlying medical conditions who was intubated at the Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU.

The total number of deaths due COVID-19 increased to 32, 19 men and 13 women and the average age is 74.

(philenews)