Three criminal investigators appointed for the Nicolaou case

The two sides in the case of Thanasis Nicolaou today appeared before death investigator Nikodemos Fakontis. The family of Thanasis has been informed by the Attorney General that three independent criminal investigators are expected to be appointed since it is now clear that a criminal action is being investigated. The three, who have been chosen by the family are expected to be appointed on 7 October.

The family of Nicolaou had never believed he had committed suicide as was insinuated by army and police authorities at the time of his death.

The soldier was found dead under a bridge while serving his army sentence.

The family believes he was bullied, beaten to death and then thrown off the bridge of Alassa in Nicosia where his body was subsequently found, not far from his parked car.

A court order, okayed by the attorney general’s office, paved the way in December for the exhumation of his bones and for a new post mortem examination to take place.

