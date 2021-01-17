Three covid deaths in Cyprus, new cases drop further to 157 but fewer tests

Cyprus recorded three covid deaths over the past 24 hours, raising the number to 170, 113 men and 57 women, with an average age of 79.

They are a 67 year old man, with underlying symptoms who died at the Nicosia General Hospital,

an 89 year old man who succumbed to covid at the Famagusta General and

an 83 year old woman who was also being treated at the Famagusta General.

New covid-19 cases dropped further to 157 (2.23% positivity) out of 1,259 PCR and 5,797 rapid antigen tests.

Tests are always slightly less on Sundays.

The total number of cases are now at 28,968.

208 people are hospitalised, of whiom 56 in critical condition or in increased care units.

32 people are intubated.

79 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General and 65 at the referral institution in Famagusta.