Three covid deaths, 155 new infections today

Three people succumbed to covid-19 over the past 24 hours in Cyprus, raising the number of victims to 574, 366 men and 208 women, with an average age of 76.

According to the daily health ministry report, the victims are a 73 year old man who passed away at the Nicosia General Intensive Care unit, a 75 year old man who was also being treated at the Nicosia General ICU and an 81 year old man, who succumbed to covid at the Nicosia General ICU.

155 new covid cases were recorded out of 46.597 rapid and PCR tests, raising the total number to 124,332.

The positivity rate is 0,33%.

58 people are being treated in public hospitals, 21 in serious or critical condition. Seven are intubated.