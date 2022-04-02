Three Covid-19 deaths, 3,894 new infections on Saturday

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced three deaths from Covid-19 and 3,894 new infections out of a total of 79,660 rapid and PCR tests carried out.

The positivity rate is 4.89, slightly lower than Friday’s 6.03%.

Dead are two men, aged 101 and 91 and a woman aged 82.

The death toll now has risen to 940, while confirmed infections since the pandemic began now total 436,949.

Meanwhile, hospitalised patients with Covid-19 on Saturday rose to 201 which is 10 more than the day before. Out of the 201 patients 33 are in serious condition.

At the same time, 52.74 per cent of those in hospital with the virus are unvaccinated, the Ministry also announced.