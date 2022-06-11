Three arrests for cocaine, crystal meth and cannabis possession with intent to sell

Three youths were arrested in connection with a case of cocaine, crystal meth and cannabis possession with intent to sell and illicit profit, following an anti-drug squad targeted operation in the Nicosia district yesterday afternoon.

A car driven by a 21 year old man was flagged down by members of the squad. The co-driver was also 21, with a 20 year old in the back seat.

The driver was found in possession of 44 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of cannabis, 23 grams of cannabis resin, five grams of crystal meth, a small precision scale and almost six thousand euro in cash.

The passenger in the front seat was found in possession of 24 grams of cannabis, 3 grams of crystal math and 2.5 grams of cocaine, as well as 280 euro in cash.

They were arrested and remanded in custody, as the anti-drug squad in Nicosia investigates.