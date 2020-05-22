News Local Three arrested in connection with theft of €12,000 from parked car

Three arrested in connection with theft of €12,000 from parked car

Three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of €12,000 from a parked car in Paphos on May 11, CNA reports.

It said the three suspects were arrested at Episkopi within the SBA and are expected to be taken to Paphos CID.

CNA says the three reportedly admitted to taking the money and handed it back.

A 52 year old architect had reported to police that he had withdrawn the cash from his bank in order to pay his employees. The money was in 500, 100 and 50 euro bills.

He had parked his car on Agapinoros Avenue in Geroskipou but forgotten the driver’s window open. Police examined CCTV footage among other as part of the investigation.

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
