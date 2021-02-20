News Local Three arrested for possession of drugs during Police check

Three arrested for possession of drugs during Police check

Police announced the arrest of three people who had drugs in their possession.

Specifically, last night, members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) stopped two cars at the Kokkinotrimithia-Nicosia road. The one car was driven by a 35-year-old man from Nicosia and the second one by a 42-year old from Famagusta with a 35-old woman as a co-driver.

During the subsequent research various kinds of drugs were found in both cars, including methamphetamine, cannabis, ecstasy, and cocaine.

The three persons have been remanded in custody.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice book 97 citizens, one establishment for violating COVID-19 measures
Next article56,791 vaccinations already carried out in Cyprus

Top Stories

Local

Defence Minister travels to UAE for the International Defence Exhibition

gavriella -
Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides travels to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to visit the International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The Minister will...
Read more
Local

56,791 vaccinations already carried out in Cyprus

gavriella -
The procedure of vaccinations against COVID-19 proceeds according to the planning and timelines set by the National Vaccination Plan. Up until 17 February, 56,791...
Read more
Local

Three arrested for possession of drugs during Police check

gavriella -
Police announced the arrest of three people who had drugs in their possession. Specifically, last night, members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) stopped two cars...
Read more
Local

Police book 97 citizens, one establishment for violating COVID-19 measures

gavriella -
Cyprus police booked 97 citizens and one establishment during the last 24 hours for breaching the measures against the spread of COVID-19. A police spokesperson...
Read more
Local

Only 21 patients at Reference Hospital on Saturday, 20 February

gavriella -
Only 21 patients of COVID-19 are today, Saturday, 20 February, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Defence Minister travels to UAE for the International Defence Exhibition

gavriella -
Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides travels to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to visit the International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The Minister will...
Read more
Local

56,791 vaccinations already carried out in Cyprus

gavriella -
The procedure of vaccinations against COVID-19 proceeds according to the planning and timelines set by the National Vaccination Plan. Up until 17 February, 56,791...
Read more
Local

Police book 97 citizens, one establishment for violating COVID-19 measures

gavriella -
Cyprus police booked 97 citizens and one establishment during the last 24 hours for breaching the measures against the spread of COVID-19. A police spokesperson...
Read more
Local

Only 21 patients at Reference Hospital on Saturday, 20 February

gavriella -
Only 21 patients of COVID-19 are today, Saturday, 20 February, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros