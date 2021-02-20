Three arrested for possession of drugs during Police check

Police announced the arrest of three people who had drugs in their possession.

Specifically, last night, members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) stopped two cars at the Kokkinotrimithia-Nicosia road. The one car was driven by a 35-year-old man from Nicosia and the second one by a 42-year old from Famagusta with a 35-old woman as a co-driver.

During the subsequent research various kinds of drugs were found in both cars, including methamphetamine, cannabis, ecstasy, and cocaine.

The three persons have been remanded in custody.

(philenews)