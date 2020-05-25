News Local Three arrested for assault and causing real bodily harm released-UPDATE

Three people from Larnaca aged 27, 21 and 38 who were arrested by police in relation to a case of injury, assault and inflicting real bodily harm, joint assault, illegal entry into a property and causing malicious damage to property have been released, the CNA reports.

According to the police, around 9 pm on Sunday two people aged 27 and 21 arrived at the Larnaca home of a 38-year-old with the intention of obtaining money that the 38-year-old appears to have owed them.

The three got into a fight under conditions being investigated, resulting in the injury of the 27-year-old and the 38-year-old.

Subsequent medical examinations at Larnaca Hospital showed that the 38-year-old presented facial and back redness while the 27-year-old suffered a facial sprain injury and an injury in the left arm.

The 38-year-old told police that the other two walked into his yard after bypassing the fence gate and attacked him.

The 27-year-old and the 21-year-old said on their end that while they were standing outside the 38-year-old’s house, the latter attacked them with a knife injuring the 27-year-old in the face.

The three were released today, while police found during investigations the knife that appears to have been used by the 38-year-old to attack the 27-year-old in a field near the former’s house.

The case is being investigated by the Aradippou police station.

By Josephine Koumettou
