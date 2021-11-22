Three arrest warrants for incidents at Paphos-APOEL football match

The Paphos Police have issued arrest warrants against three people who seem to be involved in the incidents that took place on Saturday, after the end of the Paphos-APOEL U19 football march. Another five persons are being sought.

The Police spokesman Michael Nicolaou expressed his sorrow about the fact that incidents took place in the game of young football players and described the whole event as unprecedented.

According to the Police, approximately 50 supporters of APOEL entered into the stadium and seemed to have attacked the 37-year-old coach of Paphos. The man was injured and was taken to the Paphos General Hospital.

The administration of Paphos announced reward to whoever will help to find the culprits.