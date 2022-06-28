Three accidents in 13 months at the National Guard

The new serious accident at the National Guard, the third one within one year, is causing concern.

Following the accident at Trooditissa that led to the death of 33-year-old Xanthos Kyriakou, the accident in Kornos which resulted in the death of 27-year-old Nataly Neofytou, we had yesterday’s accident with the serious injury of the 27-year-old special forces’ contract soldier to increase feelings of concern and raise questions about what is going on at the National Guard.

The issue is going to be discussed at the House Defense Committee, following a relevant initiative by deputy Pavlos Mylonas.

However, the Defense Ministry believes the three incidents are not related and they do no reduce the professionalism and quality of the important work being carried out in the sector of defense, as the spokesman of the Defense Ministry told Philenews.