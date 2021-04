The “Threading Stories” presents their second exhibition dedicated to the fascinating world of the Latin American craft.

The new artefacts from Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia travels you from the Andes to the Amazon rainforest.

Address 103, Trikoupi Street, Old Town, Nicosia

Tel: +35799874235, +35799825194

Opening hours:

Tuesday – by appointment

Wednesday – 10-7

Thursday – 10-7

Friday – 10-7

Saturday – 10-6

Sunday & Monday – closed