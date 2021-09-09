Thousands of products believed to be imitations confiscated

The Police and the Customs Department have confiscated clothes, bags, hats, sun-glasses worth more than 5,000 euros and believed to be imitations from shops in the district of Famagusta.

The operation was carried out yesterday but members of the Office of Combating Intellectual Property Theft and Illegal Gambling of the Crime Combating Department, in cooperation with the Larnaca-Famagusta Customs Department and the Famagusta CID.

From the initial investigation it was ascertained that the products were imitations, so they were confiscated for further examinations.