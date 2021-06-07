Thousands of people crossed at the check points during the first three days

Thousands of people crossed to and from the occupied areas of the island since Friday, when the check points opened officially.
Specifically:
Agios Dometios checkpoint:
From the occupied areas to the free areas: 7,857
From the free areas to the occupied areas: 8.131
Ledra Palace checkpoint:
From the occupied areas to the free areas: 487
From the free areas to the occupied areas: 488
Ledra Street checkpoint
From the occupied areas to the free areas: 2,450
From the free areas to the occupied areas: 2,399
Astromeritis checkpoint:
From the occupied areas to the free areas: 74
From the free areas to the occupied areas: 71
Lefka checkpoint:
Limnitis checkpoint:
From the occupied areas to the free areas: 479
From the free areas to the occupied areas: 483
Deryneia checkpoint:
From the occupied areas to the free areas: 1,250
From the free areas to the occupied areas: 1,300