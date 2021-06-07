Thousands of people crossed at the check points during the first three days

Thousands of people crossed to and from the occupied areas of the island since Friday, when the check points opened officially.

Specifically:

Agios Dometios checkpoint:

From the occupied areas to the free areas: 7,857

From the free areas to the occupied areas: 8.131

Ledra Palace checkpoint:

From the occupied areas to the free areas: 487

From the free areas to the occupied areas: 488

Ledra Street checkpoint

From the occupied areas to the free areas: 2,450

From the free areas to the occupied areas: 2,399

Astromeritis checkpoint:

From the occupied areas to the free areas: 74

From the free areas to the occupied areas: 71

Lefka checkpoint:

Limnitis checkpoint:

From the occupied areas to the free areas: 479

From the free areas to the occupied areas: 483

Deryneia checkpoint:

From the occupied areas to the free areas: 1,250

From the free areas to the occupied areas: 1,300