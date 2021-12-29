Thousands of cranes die of bird flu in Israel’s worst wildlife disaster

NewsWorldThousands of cranes die of bird flu in Israel's worst wildlife disaster

An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn of a possible egg shortage as local poultry are culled as a precaution.

“This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country’s history,” Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg Tweeted as rangers in protective suits collected carcasses from a lake in the northern Hula Nature Reserve and outlying marshes.

Hundreds of thousands of chickens had been culled, she said.

Israeli media said children who had visited the reserve may have touched a stricken crane and thus contributed to the spread of the flu. Authorities were looking to import eggs from abroad and avert an egg shortage due to the cull, the reports said.

