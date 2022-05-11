NewsWorldThousands of briquette houses being built for refugees in northern Syria

Thousands of briquette houses being built for refugees in northern Syria

2022 05 11t121128z 176991173 Owanapaavideo2022051127826133 Rtrmadp Baseimage 960x540 Anadolu
2022 05 11t121128z 176991173 Owanapaavideo2022051127826133 Rtrmadp Baseimage 960x540 Anadolu

New civilian settlements for refugees are being built in northern Syria under the leadership of Turkiye and with the support of international organizations and Turkish charities.

Turkiye, which hosts millions of war victims due to the civil war in Syria, has been running a huge construction project in the north of Syria with the financial support of Turkish and international aid organizations.

Thousands of briquette houses and new living spaces, including schools, hospitals, playgrounds, mosques, workplaces, have been, so far, built for refugees in the regions that have been liberated from the attacks of the Syrian regime and terror groups, such as Daesh/ISIS and YPG/PKK, thanks to Turkiye’s successful military operations in northern Syria.

The houses built horizontally and vertically are designed as 1+1 (a bedroom + a living room) and 2+1 (two bedrooms + a living room).

The mass housing project will emerge as new cities in safe areas.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articlePeople break taboos about sharks, thanks to shark diving in Florida
Next article25-year-old still wanted for kidnapping (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros