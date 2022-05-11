Thousands of briquette houses being built for refugees in northern Syria

New civilian settlements for refugees are being built in northern Syria under the leadership of Turkiye and with the support of international organizations and Turkish charities.

Turkiye, which hosts millions of war victims due to the civil war in Syria, has been running a huge construction project in the north of Syria with the financial support of Turkish and international aid organizations.

Thousands of briquette houses and new living spaces, including schools, hospitals, playgrounds, mosques, workplaces, have been, so far, built for refugees in the regions that have been liberated from the attacks of the Syrian regime and terror groups, such as Daesh/ISIS and YPG/PKK, thanks to Turkiye’s successful military operations in northern Syria.

The houses built horizontally and vertically are designed as 1+1 (a bedroom + a living room) and 2+1 (two bedrooms + a living room).

The mass housing project will emerge as new cities in safe areas.

(Reuters)