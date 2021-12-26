NewsLocalThousands flood Troodos mountains in traffic chaos

Thousands flood Troodos mountains in traffic chaos

Snow5
Snow5

 

Police faced a major challenge today, as roads to Troodos were congested with thousands, who took advantage of milder, sunny weather for a Boxing Day on the mountains.

Access to the Prodromos-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Platres-Troodos roads was blocked at noon and traffic was directed through three other routes, before the situation was decongested around four in the afternoon and roads reopened.

There is increased police presence in the area to direct traffic and assist the public if necessary.

The depth of snow was around 20 centimetres on Troodos square this afternoon.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleIsrael sets goal of doubling number of Jewish settlers on Golan Heights

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros