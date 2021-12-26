Thousands flood Troodos mountains in traffic chaos

Police faced a major challenge today, as roads to Troodos were congested with thousands, who took advantage of milder, sunny weather for a Boxing Day on the mountains.

Access to the Prodromos-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Platres-Troodos roads was blocked at noon and traffic was directed through three other routes, before the situation was decongested around four in the afternoon and roads reopened.

There is increased police presence in the area to direct traffic and assist the public if necessary.

The depth of snow was around 20 centimetres on Troodos square this afternoon.